No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iraqi Resistance Targets “Eilat”, Haifa Port with Drones

Iraqi Resistance Targets “Eilat”, Haifa Port with Drones
folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Fighters from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched separate missile and drone strikes against strategic targets in different parts of the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories in response to the entity’s devastating war on Gaza.

The anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel, claimed responsibility for the early Monday morning attacks on the port city of “Eilat” and the Port of Haifa, stressing that the strikes were carried out with kamikaze drones and sophisticated Arqab cruise missiles.

It said the operations were conducted in continuation of the struggle against the occupying “Israeli” entity, in support of Palestinians in Gaza, and in retaliation for the massacres that the usurping Zionist entity is perpetrating against women, children, and elderly people in the besieged territory.

The group noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on “Israeli” targets ever since the occupying entity started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The resistance has been also hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

 

Iraq Palestine Gaza haifa eilat IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Continue Targeting “Israel”

Iraqi Resistance Vows to Continue Targeting “Israel”

2 months ago
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Sites in Occupied Golan

Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Sites in Occupied Golan

2 months ago
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq

Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq

2 months ago
Iraqi Resistance: Iran’s revenge against ‘Israel’ will Be Calculated, Forceful

Iraqi Resistance: Iran’s revenge against ‘Israel’ will Be Calculated, Forceful

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 21-10-2024 Hour: 01:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot