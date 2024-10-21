Shia Muslims Commemorate Ashura with Mourning Ceremonies Worldwide

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Shia Muslims around the world have observed Ashura, a solemn day marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

In Iran and numerous other countrie, Shia communities participated in mourning rituals to honor Imam Hussein, who, along with his 72 companions, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

This historic battle saw Imam Hussein [AS] and his small band fight valiantly for justice against the vastly larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

Dressed in black, Ashura mourners engaged in traditional rituals, such as chest-beating, mass processions, listening to elegies, and performing noon prayers. Many benefactors also distributed votive foods as part of the commemorations.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from various countries travel to Karbala, where Imam Hussein’s holy shrine is located, to observe Ashura in a display of ultimate reverence.

Ashura is the culmination of ten days of mourning ceremonies held in the lunar month of Muharram.

These rituals symbolize the eternal and steadfast stand of truth against falsehood and the struggle of humanity against injustice, tyranny, and oppression – principles for which Imam Hussein was martyred.

On the eve of Ashura, mourners also remember Abbas ibn Ali [AS], Imam Hussein’s half-brother, who was martyred shortly before Imam Hussein [AS].

Abbas was martyred while attempting to bring water to the women and children in Imam Hussein’s camp, who had been deprived of water for days due to an enemy siege.