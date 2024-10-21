No Script

US: Trump Selects Ohio Senator JD Vance to Be Running Mate

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former US president Donald Trump said he selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance to be his running mate on Monday.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump said on his Truth social media.

"J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond,” he further stated.

After serving in the US Marine Corps, Vance later graduated from Yale Law School. He came to prominence after publishing a memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The 2016 book, which told the story of his Kentucky family and the socioeconomic issues faced living in Ohio, was later made into a 2020 movie of the same name, directed by Ron Howard and starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams.

Although he voiced anti-Trump opinions, since becoming senator he has moved closer to the former president.

“A lot of Senate Republicans actually don’t like Donald Trump, and I think they’re going to have to get over it because he’s going to be our nominee and he’s going to be our next president,” he said in January.

