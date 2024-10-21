Yemeni Forces Conduct New Ops against “Israel”-Linked Vessels

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced on Monday carrying three fresh pro-Palestinian operations, including in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance of Iraq fighters.

The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the operations on Monday.

“The first operation was carried out by the naval forces, the missile force, and the air force using several drone boats, aerial drones, and ballistic missiles, targeting the ship ‘Bentley I’ in the Red Sea,” he said.

“The second operation targeted the oil tanker ‘Chios Lion’ in the Red Sea with a drone boat, achieving a precise and direct hit,” the spokesman noted.

He further stated that the vessels had violated a ban that has been imposed by the forces on travelling towards the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories.

A third operation, Saree added, was executed jointly by the Yemeni forces and Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, which is an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in the Mediterranean Sea.

He specified the target as a vessel called “Olvia," adding that the operation had successfully achieved its objective.

Saree did provide the ship’s specifications, but VesselFinder, a tracking service, described it as a Cyprus-flagged chemical and oil products tanker that was anchored off the port of “Ashdod” in the central part of the occupied territories on July 13 before sailing towards East Mediterranean.

The three operations, the spokesman said, had been conducted “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the massacre in al-Mawasi.”

He was referring to a refugee camp near the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip, which came under unrelenting “Israeli” airstrikes on Saturday. At least 90 Palestinians, including women and children, were martyred and more than 300 others wounded during the strikes, which the entity conducted under the pretext of targeting leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Saree concluded his statement by asserting that the Yemeni forces would continue their pro-Palestinian operations as long as “Israel” sustained the war and a siege that it has been simultaneously enforcing against Gaza.