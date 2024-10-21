No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 15, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 15, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

 

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Biranit” Barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:50 a.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb Site with guided missiles, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
  3. the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Al-Summaqa Site in the Occupied Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells.
  4. And in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly the horrific massacre in the city of Bint Jbeil, which led to the martyrdom of civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted “Kiryat Shmona” Settlement [occupied Khalsa village] with dozens of Falaq and Katyusha rockets.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 21-10-2024 Hour: 01:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot