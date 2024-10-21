- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 15, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Biranit” Barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:50 a.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb Site with guided missiles, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
- the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Al-Summaqa Site in the Occupied Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells.
- And in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly the horrific massacre in the city of Bint Jbeil, which led to the martyrdom of civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted “Kiryat Shmona” Settlement [occupied Khalsa village] with dozens of Falaq and Katyusha rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News