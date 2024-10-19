Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Irish athletes and supporters in Dublin demonstrated their solidarity with Palestinians, protesting on Saturday against the apartheid “Israeli” entity for its aggressive actions in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The event, organized by the Irish Sport for Palestine group, saw dozens gather in front of the parliament building.

Eric Donovan, a former Irish international boxer and European champion, emphasized the significance of the rally, stating, “It's very important to stand up against the injustices and the genocide occurring in Palestine”.

He added, “What is happening in Palestine is neither fair nor just. These are horrific, heinous, and evil crimes perpetrated by 'Israel,' supported by their allies in America and Europe. We must unite to call out this genocide and these inhumane actions”.

Donovan expressed hope that persistent advocacy and protests would prompt international authorities to take decisive actions against "Israel," including sanctions and bans from global sports events.

“If we keep speaking up and standing up, hopefully, the powers that be will take action, sanction 'Israel,' ban them, and remove them from world sports. They don't deserve to participate on the global stage in sporting events,” he said. “The genocide must stop, and Palestine needs to be free”.

At the rally, pro-Palestine protesters, including the athletes, displayed "red cards" to symbolize that "Israel" should be excluded from international sporting tournaments. In football, a red card signifies a player's ejection for breaking the rules.

Despite widespread calls for the "Israeli" entity to be barred from international events, "Israeli" sports clubs and national teams have continued to compete in tournaments since the current conflict began in early October.

"Israeli" athletes are also slated to participate in the 2024 Olympics, set to begin on July 26 in Paris.

The protesters, who carried Palestinian flags, also placed toys on the sidewalk in front of the parliament to commemorate the children murdered by the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

Defying a UN Security Council resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire, "Israel" has faced international condemnation for its relentless assault on Gaza following the October 7 retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

According to local health authorities, more than 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred, and over 88,000 injured since the conflict began.

Over nine months into the war, large swathes of Gaza remain in ruins under a crippling blockade that has severely restricted access to food, clean water and medicine.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity is currently accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has recently ordered it to halt its military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6.