Syrians Vote in The Fourth Parliamentary Election since 2011

By Staff, Agencies

Syrians headed to the polls to choose their representatives to the parliament in the fourth election of the legislative body since the 2011 foreign-sponsored conflict broke out.

Some 8,151 polling stations opened in the areas held by the Syrian government at 7:00 a.m. local time on Monday and will close at 7:00 p.m. local time.

The election will see 1516 candidates vying for 250 seats in the parliament.

“The election process is being conducted under the full supervision of the Supreme Judicial Elections Committee, starting from nomination until the announcement of the results,” the official SANA news agency reported.

This comes as Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad cast his vote in the People’s Assembly elections for the 4th legislative term at one of the polling stations in Damascus.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011, with Western countries and their regional allies aiding terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the Arab country.

Syrian forces, backed by Iran and Russia, have managed to win back control of almost all regions of the Arab country.