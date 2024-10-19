Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, July 14, 2024

By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:45 a.m. a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hadab Yarin Site with rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian and targeting civilians, particularly in Arnoun and Khardale, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the newly established command headquarters of the 91st Division in “Ayelet”, targeting the poitions of its officers and soldiers that led to direct hits. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the deployment of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Ruweisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with a Burkan rocket. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 19:05 p.m. Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}