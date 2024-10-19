By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, July 13, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Mitat” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 p.m. the espionage equipment in the Ramyah Site, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village o f Taybeh, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Margaliot” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hit and causing casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 2:32 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with Falaq missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 4:56 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Ma’ayan Baruch” Site with Falaq missiles, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Al-Mari, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the “Metula” Site with a Jihad missile. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:38 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Hanita” Site with a Falaq missile, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Al-Khardali which lead to the martyrdom of two civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighter shelled the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 5:05 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 8:55 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Tel Shaar Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}