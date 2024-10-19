Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palestine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out new anti- “Israel” operations, hitting an “Israeli” ship in nearby waters and a number of the entity’s military targets in the occupied territories.

The Yemeni army’s spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, made the announcement in a Sunday statement, saying that the new operations came in retaliation for the massacre of Palestinian people in the al-Mawasi refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis.

On Saturday, the “Israeli” military attacked a designated humanitarian safe zone at the al-Mawasi camp, martyring at least 90 Palestinians and wounding 300 others. The attack was the deadliest in Gaza for weeks.

“The naval forces, UAV, and the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint operation targeting the ‘Israeli’ ship, MSC UNIFIC, in the Gulf of Aden, with a number of ballistic missiles and drones,” the Yemeni army spokesman said in his statement.

Saree added that during the second operation “the UAV Force carried out an operation against a number of military targets of the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the Umm al-Rashrash [‘Eilat’] area, south of the occupied Palestine, with a number of unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs], and the operation successfully achieved its objectives.”

He warned that “the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop unless the [‘Israeli’] aggression stops and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

The Yemeni army spokesman also called on “all Arab and Islamic armies to perform their religious, moral and humanitarian duty towards the Palestinian people” by carrying out joint military operations in support of the oppressed Palestinians.