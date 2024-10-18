Tragedy Unfolds: Grim Discovery of 60 Decomposed Bodies in Tal Al-Hawa After ’Israeli’ Partial Withdrawal

By Staff, Agencies

At least 60 bodies have been discovered in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of southern Gaza City as emergency crews searched for casualties left behind after "Israeli" forces partially withdrew from the area.

The bodies, predominantly of women and children, were found in advanced stages of decomposition on the streets of Tal Al-Hawa following the "Israeli" forces' retreat on Friday morning, ending a week-long intense military aggression.

Civil defense workers, facing challenges due to ongoing "Israeli" presence nearby, continue to recover the deceased from demolished streets and buildings.

Mahmoud Basal, director of Gaza’s Civil Defense, spoke to Al Jazeera, confirming the discovery of at least 60 bodies. He described the grim conditions, noting that some bodies had to be buried on-site, while others were taken to nearby hospitals. Many more remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible due to the intermittent interruptions caused by nearby "Israeli" forces.

Basal reported that some of the deceased in Tal Al-Hawa were found in a state of decomposition, while others showed signs of injury inflicted by animals, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation.

Local Palestinian sources have indicated that the majority of those killed were women and children, casualties of the recent violence.

These tragic reports come amid estimates by the United Nations that approximately 300,000 Palestinians are still in northern Gaza, facing ongoing threats and humanitarian crises.

The scenes from Tal Al-Hawa echo those witnessed in Shujaiyya district of Gaza City, where "Israeli" forces similarly withdrew recently, leaving behind widespread devastation after a prolonged military campaign.

Earlier in the week, authorities reported finding another 60 bodies in Shujaiyya, with many more still buried under collapsed homes, mirroring the grim conditions in Tal Al-Hawa.

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that more than 38,300 individuals have lost their lives since "Israel" launched its devastating military campaign in October 2023.

These developments underscore the severe toll of the conflict on civilian populations and the urgent need for international attention and humanitarian aid in the region.