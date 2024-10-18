No Script

Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ To Pay Heavy Price for Any Stupid Step

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem confirmed that “Israel” knows for sure that it cannot make any stupid and reckless move against the resistance movement as the entity will suffer a “substantial blow”.

Qassem further stressed that the “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu must understand well that if he prolongs the conflict, this entity will enter a process of erosion.

Qassem emphasized that occupying “Israel” is fully aware that it cannot make imprudent and rash actions against the resistance movement, because in that case, it must pay a high price.

“In nine months, the Lebanese front managed to confine the war within a limited framework instead of a major battle with the enemy,” he said, noting that “The Lebanese front inflicted significant losses on the ‘Israeli’ enemy, whether through the displacement of approximately 100,000 ‘Israeli’ settlers and military casualties, or damage to its equipment and economy.”

Separately, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, deputy head of the executive council of Hezbollah, said “‘Israelis’ are drowning in a sea of fear and experiencing nightmares about confronting Lebanon.”

“Supporting the Gaza Strip is a matter of honor and pride for Lebanon. Throughout history, ‘Israeli’ fighter jets bombed our cities and violated our airspace, but today Lebanese drones are the ones that carry out aerial attacks along the occupied Palestinian border,” he said.

“The resistance drones shattered ‘Israeli’ superiority, but the Iron Dome, which was supposed to act as a protective shield for “Israelis”, failed against resistance missiles, Qaouk added.

“All political and military pressures against Hezbollah to stop the war have not led anywhere,” he concluded.

 

 

