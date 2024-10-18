Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni demonstrators have taken to the streets in cities and towns, including the northern city of Saada and the capital Sanaa, to express their support for Gaza and resistance movements.

On Friday, protesters condemned the "Israeli" entity for committing genocidal crimes against Palestinians.

Marching under the slogans "We are with Gaza" and "We will fight against America and its supporters," Yemeni protesters filled the streets of Sanaa and several other provinces in the “largest march so far”.

The demonstrators decried "Israel" and its primary supporter, the US, for the genocide in Gaza, while praising the Yemeni army for its retaliatory military operations targeting "Israel"-linked vessels in international waters.

In a statement following the march, the Yemeni million-man rallies applauded the “legendary resilience of the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank”.

The statement reassured ongoing support for the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters, declaring, "Rest assured that you are not alone. We are with you and by your side, and we will not retreat from our firm and principled stance."

The statement also praised the ongoing support fronts in Lebanon and Iraq, along with the joint operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Additionally, demonstrators commended the student protests in American and European universities in support of Palestine.

"We say to the peoples of our nation, if the injustice done to the Palestinian people has driven some in Europe and America to embrace Islam and declare their stance against 'Israeli' crimes, then you are more entitled to move and fulfill your responsibilities”.

The Yemeni statement urged for widespread economic boycotts against "Israeli" adversaries, emphasizing that such actions are achievable by all nations and that no one is immune to it.

Since the apartheid "Israeli" entity launched its genocidal war over Gaza in October 2023, large demonstrations have taken place in Sanaa and 14 other provinces in Yemen.

These rallies showcase support for the Palestinian people and condemn the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

Additionally, the Yemeni Armed Forces and the support fronts for the Palestinian resistance have received significant backing from the Yemeni people.