North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has condemned a recent NATO summit declaration that criticized Pyongyang for alleged weapons exports to Russia.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, NATO leaders accused North Korea and Iran of supporting Russia's military operations against Ukraine by supplying arms and ammunition.

They alleged that this support has negatively impacted Euro-Atlantic security and undermined the global non-proliferation regime.

The declaration also expressed "profound concern" over China's alleged support for Russia.

In response, North Korea's foreign ministry strongly denounced NATO's stance, calling the declaration "illegal" and accusing it of inciting a new Cold War and global military confrontation.

The Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported on Saturday that the ministry "most strongly denounces and rejects" the declaration, emphasizing the need for a new counteraction force and strategy.

Meanwhile, South Korea, a US ally, is advocating for stronger cooperation with NATO countries.

This week, South Korea’s presidential office announced plans to continue joint military drills with the US, formalizing the deployment of American nuclear assets on and around the Korean peninsula.

China has also voiced its concerns, urging NATO to avoid "causing chaos" in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called on NATO to adhere to its role as a regional defensive organization and to stop promoting Cold War mentality and bloc confrontations.

This warning came ahead of a NATO summit in the United States attended by leaders from Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.