Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ship in Red Sea

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the retaliation operations against the “Israeli” massacres in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni armed forces announced targeting another “Israeli” ship in the Red Sea.

According to a statement by the Yemeni armed forces, the vessel was targeted twice in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandab Strait on Friday.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the country’s forces used ballistic missiles and drones in the attack against the ship “Charysalis.”

He cited a violation of a ban imposed by Sana’a on ships heading to the “Israeli” ports.

“It was targeted twice, first in the Red Sea and second in Bab al-Mandab, using several appropriate ballistic and naval missiles and drones,” Saree said.

He further added: “The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop until the aggression is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

He also said the Yemeni military forces are fully prepared for action against any party that would support “Israel”, and would supply the United States and the Tel Aviv with munitions for strikes against the Arab nation.