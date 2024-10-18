No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Lebanese Brigades Announces First Military Op against “Israel”

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in face of the Zionist occupation and in defense of our homeland Lebanon and its people, and on the eighteenth anniversary of the July War, the Lebanese Brigades announce its first military operations against the “Israeli” occupation forces on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 5:20 p.m. The group of the two martyrs Abdul-Al in the Lebanese Brigades attacked the Ruwaisat al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits. We promise our people to continue resistance until victory and liberation are achieved.

 

