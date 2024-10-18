No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, July 12, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, July 12, 2024
July 12, 2024
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m. the espionage equipment in the newly established center for military collection and reconnaissance crews in the “Metula” settlement with guided missiles, scoring direct hits and resulting in its complete destruction.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 a.m. a group of “Israeli” soldiers engaged in fortification and demolition work near the “Hanita” Site with rocket artillery.
  3. and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters of the infantry battalion of the 769th Eastern Brigade at “Ramim” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  4. and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Kfarkila, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at the “Metula” settlement with appropriate weapons.
  5. and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Kfarkila, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Migav Am” settlement with appropriate weapons.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

