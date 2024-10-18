No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign

Vast Majority of "Israelis" Want Netanyahu to Resign
folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

A poll published by “Israel’s” Channel 12 concluded on Friday that nearly three-quarters of “Israelis” want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his government’s failures during the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

Out of the 72% respondents who said that the entity’s prime minister should step down, 44% believed that he should leave office immediately, while 28% suggested that he should resign after the army finishes its aggression in Gaza.

“Israelis” have repeatedly organized protest rallies against Netanyahu since the war in Gaza erupted, with many calling for a ceasefire and urging the government to bring back the remaining captives held by Hamas.

The “Israeli” media described Hamas held Al-Aqsa Flood operation as a “devastating intelligence failure,” with Channel 12 reporting that the army failed to properly maintain a signal system at the border with Gaza.

On Thursday, War Minister Yoav Gallant urged the government to form a commission that would investigate the failures in response to the October 7 attack. Netanyahu, however, has argued that such a probe could only be launched after the war ends.

Israel Hamas Gaza BenjaminNetanyahu AlAqsaFlood

