Envoy: US’s Anti-Iran Claims a Smokescreen for Washington’s Aggression Against Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has condemned the US’s allegations against the Islamic Republic of supplying arms to Yemen as a cover-up for Washington’s aggressive actions against the Arabian Peninsula country.

Amir Said Iravani expressed his views in a letter to the UN Security Council on Thursday.

On Monday, Stephanie Sullivan, the US’s deputy envoy to the United Nations, reiterated Washington’s accusations against Tehran, claiming that the Islamic Republic’s “own state-affiliated media has touted the country’s supply of prohibited ballistic missile technology” to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement.

Iravani denounced the American diplomat for "deviating from the agenda and once more misusing the Security Council platform to level unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic regarding the situation in Yemen."

“Iran regards these allegations as nothing more than a political agenda by the United States to cover up and legitimize its ongoing acts of aggression against Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he stated.

Alongside the United Kingdom, the US has conducted sporadic airstrikes against Yemen’s western provinces in an attempt to halt Sana’a’s pro-Palestinian operations targeting "Israeli" ships or vessels heading toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iranian representative warned that by repeating its allegations against the Islamic Republic, the US was “seeking to pressure UN experts to compromise their independent mandate.”

“This destructive approach by the US undermines the credibility of both the Security Council and the reports of UN experts that should be impartial and non-politicized,” Iravani cautioned.