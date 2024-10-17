Ansarullah Leader: Yemeni Red Sea Ops. Unbearable for “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

In a televised speech on Thursday, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi, underscored the Yemeni Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to targeting vessels bound for the apartheid “Israeli” entity in the Red Sea, describing this stance as intolerable and a significant source of pressure for the Zionist entity.

Sayyed Al-Houthi stated, “This stance has infuriated our enemies to the extent that it is no longer tolerable for them. It has become a significant problem and a genuine source of pressure on the Zionist entity.”

He emphasized that the Americans, the British, and the “Israelis” have violated Yemen’s sovereignty, engaging in a direct conflict with the nation.

He also highlighted that the aggression against Yemenis is a clear violation and a direct assault on Yemen’s sovereignty, constituting an act of aggression against the entire Yemeni population.

Ridiculing recent US classifications, Sayyed Al-Houthi said, “The sponsor of Zionist crimes, morally bankrupt and embracing deviance, dares to classify others!” He asserted that the US stance does not instill fear, have an impact, or disrupt the resolve of Yemenis.

Pointing out the irony, he remarked, “The aggressor for 9 years, launching naval attacks, now labels the attacked party as terrorists.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi asserted that the core of crime, terrorism, and tyranny is the United States, which lacks the qualifications to pass judgment on others.

Undeterred, he declared, “We will persist in targeting ships linked to ‘Israel’ and launching missiles toward the occupied territories of Palestine until the aggression and siege on Gaza end.”

Since early October, the United States and its Western allies have backed “Israel’s” military campaign, widely criticized as genocidal, amid ongoing hostilities.

In solidarity with Palestinians, Yemen’s Armed Forces and Ansarullah have targeted “Israeli” ships in the Red Sea and those heading to “Israeli” ports, following numerous warnings.

Sayyed Al-Houthi has urged the Yemeni populace to participate in a street demonstration scheduled for Friday.

In his address, he emphasized the significance of the upcoming massive march, stating, “The million-strong demonstration is integral to our present stance, which centers on fulfilling our duty of Jihad.”

He further addressed Yemeni communities in the US and Europe, urging them to mobilize effectively, hoping that Yemeni communities abroad would demonstrate a high level of engagement comparable to their compatriots back home.

He stressed the imperative for ongoing demonstrations across the world, including Western countries in Europe and America.

Sayyed Al-Houthi called on Arab and Islamic communities to “take the lead in mobilizing those who still possess a sense of humanity to participate in impactful demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people.”