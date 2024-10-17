By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, July 11, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the "Israeli" artillery shelling and airstrikes on our people and resilient villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the recently established headquarters of the artillery battalion of the 146th Division, south of “Kabri” settlement, targeting the command places, the positioning of the fire management crews and officers and the artillery positions, scoring direct hits and leaving casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:21 a.m. the new technical equipment at the Al-Malikiyya Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:55 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Hanita” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 1:05 p.m. the new espionage equipment at the Hadab Yarin Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hit. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the villages o f Jibbain and Ramyah, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted two buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shtula” settlement with guided missiles, scoring direct hits, setting it on fire and leading to casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 4:56 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Zar’it” Barracks with a heavy Burkan rocket. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the villages o f Yarin and Tayr Harfa, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted two buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Misgav Am” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 7:45 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 7:45 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}