Sayyed Nasrallah: Regional Martyrs Achieved Victory, America Spreads a Culture of Death

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah began his speech by reflecting on the cultural and media campaigns against the Resistance, stating, "Following the year 2000, an extensive campaign commenced in the West at various levels, including cultural and media, targeting everything associated with the resistance. This led to the term 'jihad' becoming perceived negatively."

He made his remarks during the fifth night of the annual Ashura commemoration at the Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In his speech, the Secretary General condemned the derogatory language used to malign the Resistance, adding, "Derogatory literature was employed to insult the Resistance, including terms such as 'sexual jihad,' all aimed at alienating people from the Resistance”.

Highlighting the essence of a virtuous life, the Hezbollah Chief remarked, "God desires humanity to experience a good life, as described in the Quran, in both this world and the hereafter. Organizing human life is intended to achieve a good life, which is part of the culture of life”.

He elaborated on the components of this culture, saying, "The culture of life is fostered through science, technology and scientific development, which serve as double-edged swords. This culture also encompasses food and health security, and the emphasis on the Sunnah of marriage”.

Continuing his discourse, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized the importance of family and procreation, noting, "The culture of life involves forming a family and everything related to its formation, as well as encouraging procreation.”

The Resistance chief added, “In contrast, the alternative culture advises against having children, leading to suffering under this policy. Treating family members with affection, mercy, and kindness, along with the desire to expand one’s family, is integral to the culture of life”.

He stressed the significance of social bonds, asserting, "Kinship ties, relationships with neighbors, respect for others, diligent work and earning a lawful livelihood all contribute to a cherished and dignified life”.

Transitioning to broader societal responsibilities, the Secretary General remarked, "Moving beyond selfishness to consider the lives and livelihoods of others is part of the culture of life".

"However, thinking only in terms of oneself, one’s party and one’s family to the exclusion of others is not considered a humane culture. Those who use weapons to terrorize people cause corruption on earth. One of the most commendable actions is bringing joy to people’s hearts, which is a component of the culture of life," Sayyed Nasrallah remarked

Addressing justice and defense, His Eminence explained, "In Islamic law, the judge must be fair, as a good life requires a just judge. A factor in maintaining a good life is when society is threatened by danger, aggression, and the confiscation of will and decision. At this point, the legislation of sacred defense, jihad, martyrdom and redemption becomes part of the culture of a good life”.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Sayyed underscored the importance of strength and resistance, stating, "Dignity and pride cannot be attained without possessing strength, resistance and the power of deterrence to confront aggressors and tyrants. The culture of martyrdom is a culture of life and a creator of life. It is not only an Islamic culture but a religious culture and a requirement of human nature”.

He drew historical parallels, mentioning, "The Vietnamese people regained their land and achieved victory through resistance, patience and solidarity. Similarly, China resisted Japanese occupation from 1937 to 1945, enduring and offering millions of lives. Had the Chinese people remained submissive, they would still be under occupation today, worse off than third world countries, whereas now they are a superpower”.

The Resistance leader criticized those opposing the culture of resistance, stating, "Opposing the culture of Resistance contradicts human nature and instinct”.

Sayyed Nasrallah further said, “In Lebanon, some argue that the culture of Resistance is a culture of death. However, through resistance, we embrace a culture of true life, where resistance and martyrdom create life”.

“The Resistance in Lebanon liberated the land, preserved dignity and resources, and serves as a real factor of deterrence and protection,” the SG affirmed.

In conclusion, Sayyed Nasrallah praised the martyrs of the Resistance, asserting, “Today’s martyrs throughout the region have achieved victory and contributed to life, while America spreads a culture of death”.

“Those who embody the culture of life today are those who defend, resist, endure and sacrifice. Our martyrs in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and every region are the architects of life and victory,” the Hezbollah SG highlighted.

His Eminence continued, “We did not attack anyone; rather, America attacked the peoples of our region, and 'Israel' attacked our peoples”.

“The true expression of the culture of life is seen in those who resist, persevere, strive and stand against the occupation and the American and Zionist projects in the region. This is the culture we advocate for,” the Resistance Chief concluded.