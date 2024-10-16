UN Warns “Israel’s” Gaza Evacuation Order Will Cause Mass Suffering for Palestinian Families

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has warned that "Israel’s" new Gaza evacuation order will exacerbate “mass suffering for Palestinian families,” as more than 300,000 Palestinians are estimated to reside in the north of the besieged territory.

In remarks at a news conference on Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, described the level of fighting and destruction in Gaza in recent days as “truly shocking.”

“OCHA [Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] warns that 'Israel’s' instruction for people to leave Gaza City will only fuel mass suffering for Palestinian families, many of whom have been displaced again and again,” he said.

Dujarric reiterated the world body’s demand on the "Israeli" entity to “respect international humanitarian law.”

The UN official also gave an update from the humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, saying that aid deliveries “fall far short of the needs in Gaza” despite aid workers’ efforts.

The apartheid "Israeli" entity has now issued three evacuation orders for Gaza City and one for the south of the Palestinian territory.

Gaza City residents have now been told to move to the central district of Deir Al-Balah, which is highly overcrowded with Palestinians displaced from other areas of the Gaza Strip.

Hadi “witnessed firsthand” troubling scenes of public disorder, particularly at the “Kerem Shalom” crossing, Dujarric said, adding, “He saw groups of men with sticks waiting for trucks to leave the ‘Kerem Shalom’ crossing into Gaza. All trucks he passed were badly damaged, with broken windshields, mirrors, and hoods.”

"Israel," which continues to flout a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, faces international condemnation amid its barbarous campaign in Gaza.

Although the entity designated Deir Al-Balah and Zawaida as safe zones, the military continues to attack the areas.

During the past 10 days, the occupying entity has issued instructions for hundreds of thousands of people in Khan Yunis in the south, Shujaiyya in central Gaza, and several neighborhoods of Gaza City to leave.

As a result, the total number of displaced persons has increased from 1.7 million in May to an estimated 1.9 million now, according to the UN.

OCHA said on Monday that 90 percent of Gazans had been displaced over the past months.

"Israel" launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the entity’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians. "Israel" has murdered over 38,000 Palestinians so far, including around 17,000 children.

The entity has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity and water into the Palestinian territory to a trickle.