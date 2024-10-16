No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Senior Diplomat: Russia Will Miss Out on Ukraine’s Second “Peace Summit”

Senior Diplomat: Russia Will Miss Out on Ukraine’s Second “Peace Summit”
folder_openRussia access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has deemed any events promoting Vladimir Zelensky's conflict resolution formula as a “fraud”.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has declared that Russia will not participate in any upcoming summits on Ukraine, labeling President Vladimir Zelensky's conflict resolution formula as a “fraud”.

Switzerland hosted the first 'Ukraine Peace Summit' in June, attracting over 90 delegations. Russia was notably absent from the invite list, and several countries, including China, also refused to participate.

The summit discussed Zelensky's 'peace formula,' which included measures such as prisoner exchanges and nuclear and food security. However, Moscow dismissed the formula as unrealistic and detached from the situation on the ground.

Despite the lack of full commitment from many nations, Zelensky regarded the Swiss-hosted summit as a success and is planning a follow-up event later this year. He suggested that Russia could send a representative to future talks.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Galuzin made it clear that Russia will not attend Kiev's upcoming event, intended to improve upon the failed peace summit in Switzerland.

The diplomat criticized Ukraine for pushing the same previous rhetoric and accuses Kiev and the West of ignoring other initiatives to resolve the crisis.

Galuzin emphasized Russia's refusal to accept ultimatums and their decision to abstain from such “summits”.

According to sources from Bloomberg, Kiev is pushing for a second summit before the US election, driven by concerns over former President Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine. Trump has promised to resolve the conflict swiftly and has criticized US military aid to Ukraine.

Russia ukraine ukraine crisis NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’

Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’

one month ago
Putin: No Talks with Kiev after Attack on Civilians

Putin: No Talks with Kiev after Attack on Civilians

2 months ago
Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible

Fire Breaks out Zaporozhye’s Nuclear Plant: Moscow Accuses Kiev of Being Responsible

2 months ago
Russia Reveals ’Doomsday Drone’

Russia Reveals ’Doomsday Drone’

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot