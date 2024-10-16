By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, July 10, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression in the Beqaa area on Tuesday night, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Israeli” artillery positions in the Al-Zaoura Site in the occupied Syrian Golan with dozens of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the villages of Tayr Harfa and Taybeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a number of buildings in which “Israeli” troops are stationed in at the “Shtula” settlement with the appropriate weapons. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the Saboura area on the Beirut-Damascus Highway, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the headquarters of the Artillery Regiment of the 210th Division in the “Yarden” Barracks, targeting the positions and settlements of its officers and soldiers, scoring a direct hit and resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 10:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops between the Al-Ramtha and Al-Summaqa Sites in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills using rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}