Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, July 10, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, July 10, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression in the Beqaa area on Tuesday night, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Israeli” artillery positions in the Al-Zaoura Site in the occupied Syrian Golan with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the villages of Tayr Harfa and Taybeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a number of buildings in which “Israeli” troops are stationed in at the “Shtula” settlement with the appropriate weapons.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the Saboura area on the Beirut-Damascus Highway, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the headquarters of the Artillery Regiment of the 210th Division in the “Yarden” Barracks, targeting the positions and settlements of its officers and soldiers, scoring a direct hit and resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.
- The Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 10:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops between the Al-Ramtha and Al-Summaqa Sites in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills using rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
