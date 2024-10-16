Sayyed Nasrallah: Ending “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza Key to Halting Northern Front Conflict

By Al- Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to commemorate the martyrdom of Martyr Commander Mohammad Nasser [Abu Nehmeh] and his companion.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah both congratulated and offered condolences to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

“All of our martyrs are martyrs of pride, honor and leadership,” the Resistance chief asserted.

His Eminence further explained that “after 2006, the brothers in the Islamic Resistance decided to strategically divide the geographic region south of the Litani River into two units, Nasr and Aziz, representing a military geographic segmentation of the area”.

The Hezbollah Secretary General described the martyr leader, Hajj Abu Nehmeh, stating, “He began his journey as a mujahid, endured detention, fought bravely, sustained injuries twice, led with distinction, and ultimately achieved martyrdom”.

His Eminence hailed the martyred commanders of the resistance front for their courage, loyalty and faith in God Almighty.

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, "The martyr, Commander Abu Nehmeh, was a humble and deeply loving figure towards his brothers and the people. He was truly a son of the land, actively present in all arenas until he achieved martyrdom”.

He continued to praise Martyr Hajj Abu Nehmeh, saying, "He was a brave, committed, loyal and disciplined individual, both as a man and a father”.

The Resistance leader highlighted that "Martyr Abu Nehme was one of the field commanders who confronted Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS’ / ‘ISIL’] in Iraq”.

In his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah also addresses the broader context of the Resistance, noting, "The ‘Israeli’ enemy has been conceding to the strategic achievements of the resistance in Gaza."

Nonetheless, he emphasized the dedication of the resistance fighters, stating, “Our fighters are eager to join the front lines in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood”.

Furthermore, he observed that "Global powers are now informing the ‘Israelis’ that a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to a ceasefire in Lebanon”.

Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah declared, will not cease its efforts until the Zionist “Israeli” entity ends its genocidal war in Gaza.

"Our operations in the north are effectively tying down 1,000 ‘Israeli’ officers and soldiers," he explained.

The strategy is clear: "Our battle on the southern border aims to deplete the Zionist enemy’s capabilities to sustain their genocidal campaign in Gaza,” Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted.

The Hezbollah SG also pointed out a significant weakness in the opposing forces, noting that "The ‘Israeli’ army is suffering from a shortage in manpower."

His Eminence continued with a firm stance, stating, "Ending the ‘Israeli’ aggression in Gaza is the only way to halt the conflict on the northern front."

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say, “The ‘Israeli’ occupation conceals its casualties on the northern front, which will persist until it achieves its objectives”.

He asserted, "Our front is bearing fruit and wearing down the enemy”. Emphasizing the current state of the opposition, His Eminence declared, “‘Israel’ has failed to achieve any of its goals and is experiencing its worst days".

The Resistance leader acknowledged Hamas's pivotal role in negotiations, affirming, “Hamas represents the Palestinians and the entire Axis of Resistance, and we will support whatever agreements it reaches”.

He further stated, “We await the outcome of these negotiations, as the world increasingly recognizes that ‘Israel’ cannot achieve a military solution and that a ceasefire is imperative”.

Relatedly, Sayyed Nasrallah criticized the leadership of the Zionist “Israeli” entity, remarking, “We confront a new generation of self-centered leaders who are willing to sacrifice everything to cling to power”.

The Hezbollah leader specified, "Today, Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, and Smotrich are obstinately avoiding an agreement for their own gain, prioritizing their grip on power”.

His Eminence further stated, “Failure characterizes the current stage of the entity, with none of their objectives in Gaza being realized”.

Continuing, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized Hamas's autonomy in negotiations, stating, “We haven't dictated terms to Hamas and fully support its decisions”.

He observed, "Events in Gaza have diminished ‘Israel's’ declared goals on other fronts, particularly in Lebanon”.

The Resistance chief critiqued the “Israeli” leadership, noting, “‘Israel's’ recent actions in Gaza have exposed their failure to achieve their objectives."

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out, “‘Israeli’ leaders like Netanyahu lack coherence, as evidenced by their persistence in failed operations like Rafah”.

Highlighting Hezbollah's readiness, the Secretary General affirmed, “‘Israel’ is no longer discussing major conflicts with Hezbollah or Lebanon”.

Describing “Israeli” setbacks, the Sayyed recounted, “‘Israeli’ brigades, supported by aircrafts, attempted and failed in Rafah, with the claim of ending the battle in 3-4 weeks, illustrating their military challenges,” adding, “The Zionist entity has exhausted its options on the Lebanese front”.

Sayyed Nasrallah praised the Palestinian resistance, stating, “The unity and bravery of Palestinian resistance under pressure are commendable”.

His Eminence reaffirmed Hezbollah's preparedness, declaring, “The Lebanese Resistance’s readiness ensures swift retaliation against any ‘Israeli’ aggression”.

Reiterating the “Israeli” entity's strategic adjustments, Sayyed Nasrallah said, "Recent events disciplined the ‘Israeli’ army, protecting all fronts from further ‘Israeli’ attacks”.

Critiquing “Israeli” tactics, the Resistance head argued, “Attempting to push Hezbollah back 8 or 10 kilometers from the border will not resolve their issues”.

In asserting Hezbollah’s military capability, he declared, “The resistance, capable of launching hundreds of rockets and dozens of drones daily, does not fear war”.

Looking to the future, the Resistance leader expressed hope for a ceasefire agreement, pledging compliance similar to previous truces.

Responding to threats from “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant, Sayyed Nasrallah questioned the “Israeli” entity's military capability, asking, “After failing in Rafah, can an “Israeli” tanks advance into southern Lebanon?”

Elsewhere in his speech, the Secretary General affirmed, “The Resistance in Lebanon is prepared, strong, and resolute, as evidenced by its responses to assassinations”.

He further stated, "We will not tolerate any attacks on Lebanon in the event of a ceasefire in Gaza”.

Regarding the impact of assassinations, Sayyed Nasrallah noted, “The targeting of Hezbollah leaders has expanded the reach of our rockets deep into enemy territory”.