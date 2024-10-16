Iraqi Resistance, Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza: Power Plant, Vessels Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq successfully targeted the occupied city of Haifa using a drone.

In a statement, the movement said that this operation is part of its ongoing strategy to resist the occupation and support Gaza in response to the “Israeli” massacres.

The Resistance reaffirmed their commitment to destroy enemy's strongholds.

Just two hours earlier, the resistance shared drone footage targeting a key site in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] in southern occupied Palestine.

The Iraqi Resistance stated to have fired an unspecified number of drones at the “Orot Rabin” Power Plant in al-Khdayra [Hadera], occupied Palestine.

The plant, the largest power station operated by the occupation's government, supplies approximately 2.59 GW of electricity to the settler-colonial entity.

Iraqi Resistance fighters are collaborating with Yemeni Forces in joint operations, according to Brigadier General Yahya Saree, who confirmed the operation used multiple drones and achieved its goals.

Saree confirmed joint operations with the Iraqi Resistance will persist for Palestinian support until the Gaza Strip aggression stops and the siege lifted.

Speaking at a televised press briefing broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Tuesday night, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the country’s forces targeted the American Maersk Sentosa container ship in the Arabian Sea with several ballistic and winged missiles.

Saree added that Yemeni naval units targeted the Marathopolis ship in the Arabian Sea, and the MSC Patnaree ship in the Gulf of Aden with a number of drones.

He stressed that the three operations achieved their goals successfully, and the hits were direct and accurate.

Saree noted that his country’s forces will continue their anti-Israel operations until a permanent ceasefire is enforced in Gaza, and all restrictions on supplies of humanitarian aid for its residents are lifted.