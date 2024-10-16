“Israel’s” Culture Minister: Right Coalition Falling Apart, Ben Gvir Responsible

By Staff, Agencies

The so-called Culture and Sports Minister in the apartheid “Israeli” entity Miki Zohar warned that the right-wing coalition is crumbling from the inside and that its parties were likely to be out of power for a long stretch if elections were held today.

“The disintegration of the coalition is unfolding before our eyes,” he said, noting that “The coalitions collapse from within. If there are elections, the chance for us to form a government is very low and we will be thrown into opposition for many years.”

Zohar further added that the so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir would be responsible if early elections are called after his far-right “Otzma Yehudit” party tanked a “Shas”-backed amendment to the Religious Services Law on Monday, sparking a dispute between the two parties.

“This is an absurd and illogical situation. I expect people to come to their senses,” Zohar said.