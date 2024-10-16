- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, June 9, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:56 p.m. Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the newly installed surveillance devices mounted on a crane at Hadab Yarin Site with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit that led to its destruction and setting it ablaze.
- and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Rab Al-Thalathin, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by enemy soldiers at Al-Manara Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attack and assassination on Damascus-Beirut Road in As'Saboura, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters of the Golan Division 210 at the “Nafah” Base with tens of Katyusha rockets.
- and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Kfarkila, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeting a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the “Avivim” settlement with appropriate weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
