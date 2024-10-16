No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, June 9, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, June 9, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:56 p.m.  Al-Marj Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the newly installed surveillance devices mounted on a crane at Hadab Yarin Site with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit that led to its destruction and setting it ablaze.
  3. and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Rab Al-Thalathin, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by enemy soldiers at Al-Manara Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attack and assassination on Damascus-Beirut Road in As'Saboura, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters of the Golan Division 210 at the “Nafah” Base with tens of Katyusha rockets.
  5. and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Kfarkila, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeting a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the “Avivim” settlement with appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

one month ago
Over 20 Palestinians Martyred in Overnight “Israeli” Strikes as Genocidal War on Gaza Escalates

Over 20 Palestinians Martyred in Overnight “Israeli” Strikes as Genocidal War on Gaza Escalates

one month ago
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot