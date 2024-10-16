Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah To Continue Supporting Gaza, Not To Abandon Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon will remain steadfast on its decision to launch operations in support of the Palestinian people and Gaza until it achieves the intended goals.

During a speech he delivered on Tuesday night during Ashura commemorations, Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that “The Resistance in Lebanon will carry on [with the operations it launched] on October 8 until we reach the goal that we aspire to on all supporting fronts.”

Refuting all scenarios of de-escalation on the military and political supporting fronts, which include South Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, and Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Resistance would not back out of its position and its proactive fight in the ongoing battle.

The Resistance leaders said that despite the martyrs, destroyed homes, and continuous threats of war on Lebanon, Hezbollah will not abandon its responsibilities.

Sayyed Nasrallah took note of the disparity between the stances of the aforementioned countries and factions supporting the Palestinian people on the one hand, and the stances of the Arab and Islamic worlds, which he described as "sad".

He underlined the immoral nature of the “Israeli” occupation’s military, pointing to the weeks-long lack of humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip and the grave medical and humanitarian consequences that have come as a result.

His Eminence further quoted Imam Hussein [PBUH] relating his statement to the current struggle experienced in the region.

“Do you not see that the truth is not being acted upon, and falsehood is not being avoided? Truly, a believer should desire to meet his God. I see death as nothing but happiness, and living among oppressors as nothing but distress,” he said quoting the martyred Imam.

Sayyed Nasrallah proceeded to directly reprehend the inactive Arab and Muslim government saying, “Where are the funds of Muslims being spent today while two million Muslims in Gaza are dying of hunger? For whom are the tanks, planes, and enormous resources being amassed?”

“What matters is not the majority, but the pursuit of truth, whether it aligns with the majority or the minority. If the majority of the world remains silent about supporting Gaza and instead supports ‘Israel’, it does not imply that this stance is right or even morally justified,” He underscored.

The Resistance leader mentioned that “For weeks, aid has been unable to enter the Gaza Strip, exacerbating threats of famine, epidemics, and diseases. Is it reasonable for this situation to persist?” He wondered, noting that “Every sane Muslim will be questioned about his or her support for Gaza. Is it believable that the Arab and Islamic nations are incapable of supporting Gaza?”