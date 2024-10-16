Hezbollah’s Hoopoe Drone Episode 2: ‘Israel’ Eyes Closed

By Staff

The War Media in the Islamic Resistance, issued on Tuesday episode 2 of Hezbollah’s Hoopoe Drone.

The footage features scenes of aerial reconnaissance over intelligence bases, leadership headquarters and camps in the occupied Syrian Arab Golan.

In details, the Hoopoe drone came back with scene of 6 strategic reconnaissance bases that carries out espionage missions and far monitoring.

- They carry out espionage, guidance, and long-range monitoring tasks

- They carry out electronic attacks, including jamming and deception.

- They contain key nodes for connectivity, communications, and data exchange

- They house units 8200 and 9900 as well as the electronic warfare unit.

- They house forces responsible for securing the bases, their equipment, and the border area.

- They are referred to as “the eyes of the state [of ‘Israel’].”

The Sites:

A - Western "Shlagim" site [ski observatory]

B - "Astra" site

C - Eastern "Shlagim" site

D - "Yisraeli" site

E - "Avital" [Abu Al-Nada] site

F - "Tel Faras" [Tel Fares] site

The Command centers and camps

- "Haboushit" site

- "Maale Golani" barracks

- "Zaoura" bunker

- "Kela" barracks

- "Revaya" base

- "Nafah" base

- Tsnobar base

- "Katsaviya" barracks

- "Gamla" barracks

- "Ofek" airport

- "Ofek' camp

The Lower cable car station: “Israeli” army forces settled at the cable car station during the Al-Aqsa Flood

"Haboushit" site: A border security site operated by an infantry and armored vehicle company.

"Maale Golani" barracks: It is the command headquarters of the 810th Brigade and headquarters of the border battalion sector in "Hermon"

Newly established points for “Israeli” forces outside the sites during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

New roads established during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

"Zaoura" bunker: A permanent shelter for an artillery battery belonging to the 769th Brigade

The Iron dome platform

"Odem" bunker: A permanent shelter for an artillery battery belonging to the 810th Brigade

"Odem" site: A border site containing a RAZ artillery radar and a three-dimensional air radar for aerial management

"Kela" camp: A training base for the Northern Command and a primary headquarters for the forces training in the Golan training camp

"Yoav" barracks: Base of an artillery and missile battalion operating on the Galilee and Golan fronts

Wind farms

Southern Revaya barracks: Includes the 71st Armored Battalion headquarters in the 188th Brigade

Northern "Revaya" barracks: Includes the 74th Armored Battalion headquarters in the 188th Brigade

It contains an ammunition store for tanks and a spare unloading runway for vehicles.

"Sha’al" headquarters: The alternative headquarters for the 210th Regional Division

"Alika" barracks: Headquarters of the 188th Regular Armored Brigade

It contains a helipad, fuel storage centers, and a maintenance facility.

"Nafah" base: Serves as the headquarters of the 210th Regional Division and its 366th Communications Battalion

Headquarters of the 474th Regional Brigade Command and the 77th Armored Battalion

Fortified shelters for soldiers

"Kirin" barracks: Includes a camp for ground units trained in the Golan fields

"Tsnobar" base: Main section

A training camp for ground forces that includes maintenance workshops and weapons stores

"Tsnobar" base: Infantry training camp

"Tsnobar" base: Ammunition stores

"Yarden" barracks: A command headquarters at the division level in emergency situations

Headquarters of the 209th Artillery Regiment, headquarters of the 595th Military Regiment Battalion, and an emergency warehouse for the 679th Brigade

"Katsaviya" barracks: Headquarters of the 7th Regular Armored Brigade

Surface artillery radar station on the Syrian direction

Southern "Gamla" barracks: A training and readiness camp for battalion-sized postal forces