Trump: Biden will Stay in Presidential Race Because of His “Ego”

By Staff, Agencies

Republican contender Donald Trump confirmed that his rival Joe Biden won't quit, and that Democrats lack options to force him out.

Trump predicted Joe Biden will not end his bid for US president, stating that his ego will keep him in the race.

The Republican candidate suggested Biden might stay in the race despite increasing pressure due to physical and mental fitness concerns in a recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

He suggested the Democratic Party can't force Biden out of the race, except by using a constitutional provision allowing vice presidents and cabinet members to declare the president's inability to perform duties.

"He has the power and the delegates; he doesn’t need to leave,” he continued.

Trump predicts Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee if Biden steps down, and added "I believe they prefer her due to vote concerns, they are hesitant to choose otherwise."

His comments came after Biden rejected quit calls after a disastrous debate performance, stating he is committed to running the race and beating Trump.

Six Democratic elected officials have publicly urged Biden to resign following a debate where Biden appeared to lose his mind.

Several Democratic lawmakers are worried about Biden's age and health affecting his chance against Trump.

Biden has remained largely supported by Democratic leaders, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries retaining their support.

In the Fox News interview, Trump called last month's debate with Biden a "strange evening," mentioning he found Biden's voice weak and was uncertain about what was happening.