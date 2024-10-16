Another Palestinian Journalist Murdered in Gaza, Death Toll 160 Since October

By Staff, Agencies

The government media office in the Gaza Strip reports that another Palestinian journalist has been murdered in an "Israeli" airstrike on the blockaded coastal territory, raising the death toll to 159 since last October when resistance fighters launched a large-scale operation against the occupying entity.

Salama Jumaa al-Hashash was murdered on Monday afternoon in an "Israeli" bombing that targeted his family house in the al-Hashash neighborhood in the northern part of Rafah city.

On Saturday, Gaza’s government media office reported that separate "Israeli" strikes martyred three journalists in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and two in Gaza City within a span of 24 hours.

Those martyred in Nuseirat were identified as Amjad Jahjouh and Rizq Abu Ashkian, both from the Palestine Media Agency, and Wafa Abu Dabaan from the Islamic University Radio in Gaza. Abu Dabaan was married to Jahjouh, and their children were also martyred during the strike.

Palestinian journalists Saadi Madoukh and Ahmed Sukkar were martyred on Friday following an "Israeli" raid that targeted a home of the Madoukh family in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

Journalists operating in the Palestinian territory face increased dangers as they report on the conflict amidst "Israeli" ground assaults and airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages and power outages.

"Israel" launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

Concomitantly with the war, the entity has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, significantly reducing the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory.

So far during the military onslaught, the entity has martyred at least 38,193 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 87,903 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.