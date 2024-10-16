’Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb UNRWA School, Causing Casualties

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces targeted another UN-run school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, causing numerous casualties as the devastating conflict in Gaza enters its tenth month.

The school, operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA] and providing refuge to many displaced individuals, was struck on Tuesday morning.

Palestinian medical sources reported that 15 civilians were injured in the "Israeli" bombardment of a primary school in the Nuseirat refugee camp at midnight. "Israeli" forces confirmed that their warplanes had attacked “a school complex”, alleging that the UNRWA-run school was being used by Hamas fighters as a command center.

Meanwhile, 16 Palestinians were martyred after "Israeli" fighter jets struck several areas across Gaza, according to Wafa news agency. At least seven people were martyred after "Israeli" aircraft bombed the Freih family home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Palestinian media outlets reported.

Many others were injured, and some people were still missing, feared trapped under the rubble. Six others were martyred in a house on Jalaa Street near al-Ghafri Junction in northern Gaza City. An infant was rescued alive from under the rubble there. Three others were killed in the Lababidi area of northern Gaza City.

"Israeli" artillery also struck areas near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and the western part of Rafah City.

The Tuesday strike on the UNRWA school is the latest attack on a UN facility in Gaza, where more than 450 buildings operated by the world body have come under fire since October.

In a post on X, UNRWA condemned any attacks on UN facilities as "shocking" and a "blatant disregard for international humanitarian law."

UNRWA’s Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X on Sunday that since the war began, more than half of UNRWA's facilities [190] have been bombed, some multiple times, some directly. As a result, 520 people have been killed and nearly 1,600 injured while seeking safety, including many children and women.

On Saturday, "Israel's" attack on a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 16 Palestinians seeking shelter, leaving many more injured and trapped under the rubble.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas condemned the “horrific massacre” in a statement, dismissing as “pure lies and deception” "Israel's" claim that resistance fighters had been present in the building. Hamas’s statement lamented that shelters, schools, and UNRWA facilities have been systematically targeted and destroyed, resulting in the martyrdom of hundreds of displaced individuals, including children, women, and the elderly.

The mass displacement comes as the war has uprooted 90 percent of Gaza's population, destroyed much of its housing and other infrastructure, and left almost 500,000 people enduring "catastrophic" hunger, according to UN agencies. The latest massacres by "Israeli" forces have raised the number of Palestinians martyred so far to over 38,193, with nearly 88,000 others injured.