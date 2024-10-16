No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 8, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 8, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, July 8, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:00 p.m. the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  3. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Kfarhouna, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “HaGoshrim” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
  4. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons.
  5. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the villages of Baraachit and Kfarhouna [the aggression that led to the destruction of the farm], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 p.m. the “Yesud HaMa'ala” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
  6. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Hula, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:40 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement with direct weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 8, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 18, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 18, 2024

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 19, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 19, 2024

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot