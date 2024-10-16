By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, July 8, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:00 p.m. the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Kfarhouna, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “HaGoshrim” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the villages of Baraachit and Kfarhouna [the aggression that led to the destruction of the farm], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 p.m. the “Yesud HaMa'ala” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Hula, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:40 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement with direct weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}