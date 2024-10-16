- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, July 8, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, July 8, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:00 p.m. the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Kfarhouna, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “HaGoshrim” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the villages of Baraachit and Kfarhouna [the aggression that led to the destruction of the farm], the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 p.m. the “Yesud HaMa'ala” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Hula, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:40 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement with direct weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
