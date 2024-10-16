No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid

New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
folder_openSyria access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Material damage resulted from “Israeli” aggression targeting one of the points in the vicinity of Baniyas city.

“At approximately 00:20 a.m., the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea west of Baniyas, targeting one of the points in the vicinity of Baniyas city,” a military source said in a statement

The source added: “The aggression led to some material losses.”

Israel Syria baniyas

Comments

  1. Related News
Kamikaze Drone Targets US Military Base in Syria’s Hasakah

Kamikaze Drone Targets US Military Base in Syria’s Hasakah

2 months ago
Four Syrian Soldiers Injured in “Israeli” Airstrikes Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Four Syrian Soldiers Injured in “Israeli” Airstrikes Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

2 months ago
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations

Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations

2 months ago
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer

From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot