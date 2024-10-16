No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iran’s President-Elect Responds to Sayyed Nasrallah’s Letter: Support for Resistance to Remain Strong

By Staff

A Letter from Iran’s President-elect to Hezbollah Secretary General His eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Dear Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah,

With my regards and many thanks, I received your valuable and warm letter following my election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported resistance by regional nations against the illegitimate Zionist entity. Support for the resistance is rooted in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ideals of the late Imam, and the directives of the Leader of the Revolution. This support will remain strong.

I am certain that the resistance movements in the region will not allow this entity to continue its inflammatory and criminal policies against the oppressed Palestinian people and other peoples of the region.

I thank you for your sincere prayers for me, and I ask God Almighty to grant you more glory, prosperity and progress for the people of Lebanon, and divine victory for the heroes of the resistance fighters.

