’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military extensively applied the controversial "Hannibal Directive" during Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, allowing for the potential killing of their own settlers to prevent kidnappings, according to a report by Haaretz.

The "Israeli" Air Force targeted three military bases and outposts during an attack on the besieged Gaza Strip, simultaneously heavily firing at the fenced area separating Gaza and "Israel" as Palestinian resistance fighters returned to the strip with captured "Israelis".

A source from the "Israeli" army's Southern Command stated that the area was designated as a “killing zone”.

Following the Hamas operation, an order was issued prohibiting the return of any vehicle to Gaza, potentially leading to the death of kidnapped "Israeli" non-combatants or soldiers.

Haaretz reported that these orders, part of the “Hannibal Directive”, were "extensive" on that day. This directive requires the "Israeli" army to do whatever it takes to avoid their soldiers being captured, even if it means resorting to lethal force.

The report, based on documents and testimonies from soldiers and army officers, revealed that while the exact number of "Israelis" targeted in these attacks remained unclear, cumulative data suggested many kidnapped individuals were exposed to the army’s gunfire.

The "Israeli" military has launched investigations into the events of October 7 and the immediate aftermath, with results expected to be released soon.

On October 7, the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation the Palestinian resistance captured 250 settlers, many of whom were killed in "Israeli" air strikes.

In the Gaza war, "Israel" has murdered 38,000 Palestinians, abducted 4,000-5,000, with 3,000 remaining in "Israeli" custody, and dozens have died under torture. "Israeli" commanders acted without verified information on October 7, according to Haaretz.

A source described a state of hysteria as no one knew the number of “Israeli” captives or the location of army forces.

The "Hannibal Directive" was enacted to launch a drone strike at 7:18 a.m. on the Beit Hanoun crossing following a kidnapping report.

The Beit Hanoun crossing and the nearby military base were hit multiple times throughout the day. "Israeli" fire also targeted the “Reim” base, the divisional headquarters, and the “Nahal Oz” military outpost.

Military sources indicated that anyone making such a decision was aware that their combatants in the area could also be hit. Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, commander of the “Israeli” army's Gaza Division, issued an order instructing all forces to fire mortars towards the besieged Gaza Strip despite limited information on the locations of “Israeli” forces and settlers.

This order was later expanded to prevent vehicles from reaching Gaza. A source informed Haaretz that these vehicles might carry “Israeli” captives.

The source explained that no attacks on any kidnapped vehicles occurred, but everyone knew that vehicles were no longer allowed in Gaza. At least one "Israeli" settler was killed in the area due to “Israeli” army attacks, which also resulted in the martyrdom of numerous Palestinians, including journalists and civilians near the fence, with some still missing.