Iran Denounces “Israel” Supporters’ Double Standards

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani criticized the “Israeli” entity’s supporters for their stance on human rights while supporting “Israeli” atrocities in Gaza.

Kanaani stated that the Zionist war criminals are continuing to commit war crimes and kill innocent Palestinians, including children, in the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian sources report 38,153 martyrs and 87,828 wounded in the Gaza war, with over 10,000 missing and trapped under the rubble. Five journalists were martyred in the past 12 hours, raising the number to 158,” he wrote on.

The Iranian official further criticized Zionist supporters for meddling in other countries' affairs and hypocritically using human rights as a cover.

"The shame and disgrace of backing the Zionist crimes in Gaza will forever stain the supports of this regime," said the Iranian spokesman.