No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran Denounces “Israel” Supporters’ Double Standards

Iran Denounces “Israel” Supporters’ Double Standards
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani criticized the “Israeli” entity’s supporters for their stance on human rights while supporting “Israeli” atrocities in Gaza.

Kanaani stated that the Zionist war criminals are continuing to commit war crimes and kill innocent Palestinians, including children, in the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian sources report 38,153 martyrs and 87,828 wounded in the Gaza war, with over 10,000 missing and trapped under the rubble. Five journalists were martyred in the past 12 hours, raising the number to 158,” he wrote on.

The Iranian official further criticized Zionist supporters for meddling in other countries' affairs and hypocritically using human rights as a cover.

"The shame and disgrace of backing the Zionist crimes in Gaza will forever stain the supports of this regime," said the Iranian spokesman.

 

 

Israel Iran Palestine Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

one month ago
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

one month ago
Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

one month ago
Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot