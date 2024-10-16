By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, July 6, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes as well as the aggression on civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation using a swarm of offensive drones on the artillery position of the 403rd Battalion of the 91st Division in the “Beit Hillel”, which had attacked our villages and people the previous day. The operation hit its targets accurately, causing the position to burst into flames. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:25 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}