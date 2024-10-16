By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, July 7, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 a.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying them. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Nimra” Base [one of the main bases in the northern region] west of “Tiberias” [Tabaraya] with dozens of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m. the Al-Baghdadi Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Beqaa region on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the Air Control Unit at the “Meron” Base located at Al-Jarmaq Mountain with dozens of Katyusha rockets, scoring a direct hit and partially destroying its equipment and setting the base ablaze. After monitoring and tracking the movement of the “Israeli” troops at the “Birket Risha” Site, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted them with guided missiles upon their arrival at the designated killing point. The missiles hit the target directly, igniting a fire and resulting in casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Maaroub, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the recently established headquarters of the 91st Division in the “Ayelet” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the villages of Naqoura and Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the military sites in “Liman” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Beqaa region on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation using successive swarms of offensive drones on the long-range technical and electronic reconnaissance center at the Eastern Ski Observatory in Mount “Hermon” located in the occupied Syrian Golan. The operation targeted the center's domes, spy and intelligence equipment and technical systems, resulting in the destruction of the devices and causing a significant fire.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}