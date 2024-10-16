Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the armed wing of Hamas resistance movement Abu Obeida confirmed that nine months into “Israel's” genocidal war on Gaza the entity’s forces are receiving painful blows everywhere they are invading.

Abu Obeida made the remarks in a Sunday statement as the “Israeli” onslaught on the besieged Palestinian territory entered its tenth month.

He said despite nine months of “Israel's” incessant airstrikes and artillery fire, "the enemy [has] received and continues to receive a response from our resistance fighters … [who are] killing its soldiers, destroying its vehicles, and ambushing its forces. In parallel, it is receiving painful blows everywhere it has invaded again."

"The enemy [forces] will emerge defeated as they did before, by the power of Allah Almighty," the Al-Qassam spokesman said.

Slamming the inability of international organizations to force the regime to accept a ceasefire in Gaza, Abu Obeida said nine months after the beginning of the “Israeli” onslaught “our people are still being subjected to Nazi-Zionist-American aggression and genocide as punishment for their adherence to their land and sanctities and for exercising their natural right to … expel their occupiers.”

"This is happening in full view of the world and on live broadcast screens, so that the world can see through Gaza the lies of international organizations, the inability of the alleged human rights laws, and the flaw of selective international justice," he said.

Abu Obeida added that the world today sees openly that the Zionist entity is “denying even the existence of the Palestinian people, [and is] practicing systematic cleansing and genocide in the West Bank, Al-Quds, and Gaza.”

The spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades further stated that the “Israeli” enemy’s aggression will eventually disappear, but the willpower of the Palestinian resistance will never diminish.

He emphasized that despite “Israel's” nine-month aggression against Gaza, “our resistance has not been exhausted, nor has it relented, nor has it subsided, as we are still fighting in Gaza without support or external supply of weapons and [military] equipment.”

The Al-Qassam spokesman said Palestinian resistance fighters “are inflicting casualties on the enemy’s targets and defeating its army, although it is heavily armed and equipped and … is supported by the United States and Britain, who are the main partners to [‘Israel's’] aggression and genocide.”

He noted that the entity's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not care about Israeli captives held in Gaza, adding, "...the fate of your children, O enemy public, has become a game in the hands of your prime minister and his thuggish government ministers who are obsessed with destruction and killing."

The Al-Qassam spokesman also sent a stern message to “Israeli” forces, saying, "There is no place for you in proud Gaza … nor for mercenary soldiers equipped with the latest military technology, nor for mercenaries fighting for hire in a losing battle, nor for forces holed up in civilian homes like thieves, nor for officers hiding behind armored vehicles. All of them will be killed, injured, or [will] run with fear.”