Imam Khamenei Hails Late President Raisi’s Administration as Gov’t of Hope, Hard Work

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has praised the outgoing administration of late President Ebrahim Raisi as the government of endeavor, hope and hard work.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with members of the outgoing administration in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday.

“Among the prominent features of Raisi’s administration was its publicity, something which must be set as a role model for all authorities,” Imam Khamenei remarked.

The Leader went on to note that the late Iranian president, who lost his life in a helicopter crash on May 19 along with his companions in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, was resolute in serving all walks of the nation and fighting off racketeering.

He espoused very firm beliefs in the potentials and capacities of Iranian experts and was blunt in expressing his religious and revolutionary positions as he never made any hazy comments, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“Among the distinctive characteristics of Martyr Raisi was his diligence, and round-the-clock efforts,” the Leader stated.

His Eminence further stressed that the late Iranian president never felt upset in the face of criticisms, and never fell into despair despite all the difficulties he encountered.

Imam Khamenei also pointed to Sayyed Raisi administration’s foreign policy, noting that the 63-year politician was an outstanding figure in diplomatic interactions and brought honor to both Iran and the Iranian nation.

Martyr Raisi was hopeful and optimistic about the future, the Leader said, adding that the late president intended to reach his goals with the cooperation of his cabinet members.

Imam Khamenei also hailed Raeisi for supporting the public and giving paramount importance to their demands.

“Martyr Raisi was extremely patient and forbearing. His characteristics can be utilized as a management model for the entire nation.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also thanked the Iranian nation and state officials for running a smooth presidential election.