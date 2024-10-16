Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi confirmed that the Yemeni armed forces’ naval tactics in the Red Sea have taken the United States off guard, adding that Washington’s advanced military technology has failed to stop the Arab country’s retaliatory operations.

During televised a speech on Sunday, Sayyed Al-Houthi praised Yemen's advanced military and missile capabilities in confronting the coalition of the US, Britain, and “Israel” which he referred to as the "triangle of evil”.

He went on to say that Yemen's naval operations have frightened the enemies, noting that US aircraft carriers in the Red Sea are escaping rather than attacking and its MQ-9 Reaper drones are continuously shot down.

He also pointed out that many countries were not caught in the trap laid by the US-led coalition against Yemen and even had direct coordination with the Arab country instead.

"The biggest failure of the United States was that it could not include the countries neighboring the Red Sea in operations to support ‘Israel’. Washington also failed to force the Arab and neighboring countries to attack us from their soil," he said.

The Yemeni leader further vowed that his armed forces will introduce “military surprises” in their Red Sea operations.

The Ansarullah leader underlined that the US is trying to use Saudi Arabia to exert pressure on Yemen, warning that any Saudi “hostile action” against Yemen will benefit “Israel” and the US.

“America intends to bring Saudi Arabia into an all-out war with us and return the situation to the peak of tension," he said, while urging for Muslim unity and cooperation.

He also emphasized that Yemen will not remain idle in the face of aggression and will not watch the nation’s economy collapse.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Al-Houthi warned Riyadh against colluding with the United States, the United Kingdom, and the “Israeli” entity against Yemen.

He indicated that Saudi cooperation with the Americans would harm Saudi Arabia and would not serve the Saudi national interests.

The revolutionary leader also mentioned that the US is still trying to use Saudi Arabia to put pressure on Yemen, pointing out, “America has sent us messages that it will propel Saudi Arabia to take hostile actions against [Yemen]. America intends to bring Saudi Arabia into an all-out war with Yemen.”

“We will not stand idly by in the face of their absurd moves and watch our people starve and their economic situation collapse,” Sayyed Al-Houthi affirmed, stressing that being preoccupied with the direct battle to support Gaza does not mean inaction regarding the issue.

Sayyed Al-Houthi drew out an equation, that "everything would be met with the same", explaining that “banks are banks, Riyadh airport is Sanaa airport, and ports are ports,” placing what Yemen will do within the framework of confronting the aggression and confronting the Americans, stressing that the Yemeni people are patient because they are confident that there is an important battle and because they have preferred the Palestinian people over themselves and their issues.