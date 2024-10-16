No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Congratulates Iranian President: We’ll Remain on the Path with You

Sayyed Nasrallah Congratulates Iranian President: We’ll Remain on the Path with You
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

To His Excellency the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian [may God Almighty protect him],

May Allah’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

I congratulate you on this blessed election by the dear and honorable Iranian people, and I ask God Almighty to protect you, help you, guide you, and enable you to achieve the hopes and aspirations of these loyal people and their sacrifices.

We, Hezbollah and all the resistance movements in the region, are among those waging an open confrontation with the Zionist occupation forces and the American hegemonic project for many years. 

We have always looked to the Islamic Republic of Iran as a strong, stable, and permanent support base for those resisting and the oppressed following the victory of the Islamic Revolution under the leadership of His Eminence Imam Khomeini, which continues under the leadership of His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei and the successive governments in the Islamic Republic. ‏

Your Excellency, we will remain on this path with you, God willing, until we achieve final victory, the main pillar of which will be a strong, dear, and powerful Islamic Iran. ‏ 

I ask God Almighty to provide you with strength, health, well-being, and safety and to use your hands to accomplish that which brings joy to the believers and the oppressed, God willing.

                                                                                       Hassan Nasrallah

                                                                        Saturday, 29 Dhu al-Hijjah, 1445 AH

                                                                               Corresponding to: 6/7/2024

Israel Iran Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot