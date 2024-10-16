Sayyed Nasrallah Congratulates Iranian President: We’ll Remain on the Path with You

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

To His Excellency the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian [may God Almighty protect him],

May Allah’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

I congratulate you on this blessed election by the dear and honorable Iranian people, and I ask God Almighty to protect you, help you, guide you, and enable you to achieve the hopes and aspirations of these loyal people and their sacrifices.

We, Hezbollah and all the resistance movements in the region, are among those waging an open confrontation with the Zionist occupation forces and the American hegemonic project for many years.

We have always looked to the Islamic Republic of Iran as a strong, stable, and permanent support base for those resisting and the oppressed following the victory of the Islamic Revolution under the leadership of His Eminence Imam Khomeini, which continues under the leadership of His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei and the successive governments in the Islamic Republic. ‏

Your Excellency, we will remain on this path with you, God willing, until we achieve final victory, the main pillar of which will be a strong, dear, and powerful Islamic Iran. ‏

I ask God Almighty to provide you with strength, health, well-being, and safety and to use your hands to accomplish that which brings joy to the believers and the oppressed, God willing.

‏

Hassan Nasrallah

Saturday, 29 Dhu al-Hijjah, 1445 AH

Corresponding to: 6/7/2024