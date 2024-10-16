Imam Khamenei Hails Iranians Brilliant Job, Greets President-Elect

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed the Iranian people for their “warm and passionate” turnout in the Friday presidential election.

His Eminence further confirmed that what they did in the face of boycott calls was a “brilliant and unforgettable” job.

“This great move in confronting the artificial furor of boycotting the elections, which the enemies of the Iranian nation had launched to induce despair and deadlock, is a brilliant and unforgettable work,” the Leader said in a message on Saturday.

In parallel, His Eminence underlined that “All the honorable candidates and all those who worked day and night for weeks for the victory of each of them share in its honor and reward.”

Imam Khamenei further stated that the Iranian nation’s ability to prepare for a presidential race within a short constitutional time limit after the “great tragedy of the loss of Martyr President Ebrahim Raisi and hold free and transparent elections on two consecutive Fridays to choose the president from among several candidates with the majority of votes is a blessing from God.”